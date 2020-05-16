Ali Fazal reveals he's missing Richa Chadha, yearning to see her amid lockdown

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were due to get married in April.

However, their wedding plans fell prey to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The actor recently opened up about missing his ladylove and longing to meet her.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Fazal said people should go and meet their loved ones while taking the necessary precautions.

However, he did mention that he is aware of how people are violating the lockdown rules and putting their as well as others lives at risk.

Fazal also said that he would go and see his mother as soon as the lockdown is lifted. He added that he would then resume his work.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are self-quarantined at their respective homes. They have been dating each other since a lot of years now.