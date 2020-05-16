Gigi Hadid plants lavender on her farm, Yolanda shares photos

Gigi Hadid, who's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, does not seem to relax at all as she looks more energetic and active while planting lavender on her farm.



Her mom, Yolanda Hadid, posted a series of photos of Gigi and sister Bella helping to plant lavender bushes on her Pennsylvania farm. And not just a handful of lavender bushes! 3,000 lavender bushes!



Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's success as the top models of America is well known and so is their bond. Photos, shared by their mom, are giving major sibling goals.



Yolanda has been very active on social media since the news of supermodel's pregnancy broke. She posted a sweet birthday tribute to Gigi in April, and wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday 25 years ago was the best day of my life, giving birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love."



She continued: "Thank you for being such a extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman that you are."