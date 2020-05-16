Chris Pratt says he loves to join in on Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, after tying the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in June 2019.



While the couple has kept most details about their pregnancy under wraps, Pratt has opened up about his wife’s pregnancy cravings, saying he enjoys indulging in them too.

The Avengers: Endgame star, in a conversation with Extra, said he he has been gobbling down dishes that Schwarzenegger is craving during her pregnancy and accidentally complaining about his increasing weight to his pregnant wife.

"Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I've gained a little weight… and she just looked at me sweetly. I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'" he said.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor said Schwarzenegger is munching on pickles and ice creams.

He also admitted it's "been tough" for him to resist the two dishes despite his previous apprehensions. "I never thought I would like 'em," he added.

An insider previously informed E!News that the soon-to-be parents are excited about the baby's arrival. "They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time," it said, adding that the baby is due in fall.