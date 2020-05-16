Rihanna named among UK’s richest women with £468m fortune

Rihanna has been named as one of Britain’s richest women – with a fortune of £468 million, according to the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

The 32-year old pop star, made it on to the list because she's now based in London due to the huge success of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty

The Barbadian singer's huge wealth is thanks in part to the storming success of her Fenty business brand, which stretches from cosmetics to fashion. She is ranked 48th in the list of wealthiest women.

Last year, there were 136 women in the UK’s Sunday Times Rich List, of whom 22 were billionaires.

Rihanna, in an interview last year, said: “I never thought I would make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working.”









