Kate, William mark anniversary of 'Shout' without co-founders Meghan, Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark anniversary of 'Shout' without co-founders Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have marked the first anniversary of the crisis helpline 'Shout' without co-founders Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They set up Shout in May 2019, as a venture of the Royal Foundation, which included both couples at the time.

The couples have not only got separate organisations, but Harry and Meghan are living some 6,000 miles away in Los Angeles, having stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, called five Crisis Volunteers and the organisation’s chief executive, Victoria Hornby to see how things had changed over the last 12 months, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



Shout is a text based service which is the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line. It’s run by more than 1,800 trained volunteers who respond to people in crisis at any time of the day or night.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the first anniversary of one of their key mental health services during a video call this week. Kensington Palace released footage on Friday.

