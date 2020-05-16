Meghan Markle’s facialist spills the beans on rare bond with Duchess: She’s kind, inspiring

Meghan Markle’s facialist Sarah Chapman has come forth shedding light on her rare friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.



Chapman, who was behind Markle’s glow on the day of her royal wedding, told PEOPLE, “I feel really lucky to have built a great friendship with Meghan. It was an amazing experience and I really got to know her and the kind of person that she is: kind, generous, inspiring and always considering how she can help other people,” the celebrity facialist said about her experience working with Markle during the wedding.

Last month Chapman penned a heartfelt post, with pictures of the Duchess rocking her sheen and glow effortlessly on her big day.

“It’s nice to be able to share the relationship that we’ve got and what a great person she is,” the skincare expert added.



“With Meghan, I was lucky to be able to see her the evening before the wedding to really get her skin moisturized, nourished and bright for it to look so naturally gorgeous on the day,” she said.

“We talked, we laughed, we would chat about stuff and I always left feeling like I could change the world — that’s the person she is,” shared Chapman. “She has a really selfless approach to things and a really strong desire to help people, so that’s really inspiring to be around and almost absorb that incredible energy.”

“It’s a shame that we don’t have them here in the country anymore — there’s so much that they do that people don’t necessarily see," she concluded.