Jacqueline Fernandez wants fans to turn their homes into 'dance floors'

Indian actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to invite people to turn their homes into dance floors.

She shared a video message for fans in which she announced an Online dance competition for Disney+Hotstar.

According to local media, it will give an opportunity to dance lovers to showcase their moves from the comfort of their homes.

The premiere of the pilot episode is slated for May 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

"I am elated to launch Disney+ Hotstar's unique dance competition, 'Home Dancer'. As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul," said Jacqueline.

"This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers. As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes on 'Home Dancer' every week," she added.

Actor Karan Wahi will serve as the host of the show.