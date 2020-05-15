Mohammad Amir says he mistook Ertugrul actor for Virat Kohli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mohammad Amir on Friday said he thinks Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner, who plays a key role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", has an uncanny resemblance to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Taking to Twitter, Amir shared a photo of Cavit Cetin Guner who plays Dogan Bey in the series.
Dogan Bey essays the role of a warrior who is one of the most trusted friends of lead character Ertugrul.
Amir's tweet received over 15,000 likes and over 2000 retweets within a few hours.
Ertugrul is being aired by state-run Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.