Fri May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020

Mohammad Amir says he mistook Ertugrul actor for Virat Kohli

Fri, May 15, 2020

Mohammad Amir on Friday said he thinks Turkish actor   Cavit Cetin Guner, who plays a key role in  "Dirilis: Ertugrul", has an uncanny resemblance to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Amir shared a photo of  Cavit Cetin Guner who plays Dogan Bey in the series.

Dogan Bey essays the role of a warrior who is one of the most trusted friends of lead character Ertugrul.

Amir's tweet received over 15,000 likes and over 2000 retweets within a few hours.

Ertugrul is being aired by state-run Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

