Mohammad Amir says he mistook Ertugrul actor for Virat Kohli

Mohammad Amir on Friday said he thinks Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner, who plays a key role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", has an uncanny resemblance to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Amir shared a photo of Cavit Cetin Guner who plays Dogan Bey in the series.



Dogan Bey essays the role of a warrior who is one of the most trusted friends of lead character Ertugrul.

Amir's tweet received over 15,000 likes and over 2000 retweets within a few hours.

Ertugrul is being aired by state-run Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

