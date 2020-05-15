Zara Noor Abbas pens down heartfelt note for Momal Sheikh on her birthday

Zara Noor Abbas pens down a heartfelt note for Momal Sheikh on her birthday

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has penned down a heartfelt note for best friend and fellow industry star Momal Sheikh on her birthday.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo with Momal and wrote, “Momal. I met you through friends of friends of friends. But I never thought that you'd surpass them all and stick around like this.”





“I pray the best of the best for you and wish that your beautiful heart that wants everything always fixed gets always fixed,” Zara said and added, “To a 100 more years of the little nut pure that we have. Happy Birthday, Baba. May you have many more. Ameen.”

She also shared a video where Momal could be seen enjoying a victory. She wrote, “P. S Following is a video of my dear friend Mahesh who loves losing to us at Game nights and how Momal enjoys the victory.”

“This is a video from life before Quarantine. When it wasn't just a phase”, the actress further said.