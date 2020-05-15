No boycott of court proceedings on May 16, clarifies KBA president

KBA President Munir Ahmed Malik said the honourary general secretary 'started addressing the meeting in an highly provocative manner and even used the word 'Shame' for the Provincial Government'. The News/Illustration

KARACHI: A top official of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) said Friday there had been no decision to boycott court proceedings on May 16 — Saturday — and that a call made earlier by another member was "unauthorised and incompetent".



In a statement issued Friday, KBA President Munir Ahmed Malik said a protest scheduled for May 16 was "merely an unauthorised and incompetent call by the General Secretary KBA without any approval or mandate".

"Members are informed that on 14-05-2020 [May 14] before commencement of General Body Meeting, it was resolved by the office bearers and Members Managing Committee of Karachi Bar Association that in view of fact that negotiations with the Provincial Government's representatives were successfully ended whereby the Provincial Government agreed to provide Rs15,000,000/- (one crore fifty lac Rupees) grant and 200-00 acres piece of land for the members of Karachi Bar Association, the General Body Meeting earlier called for specified agenda was to be adjourned.

"It was further decided that I, being President Karachi Bar Association, shall only address the meeting and inform the worthy members about the said development and none-else shall address the meeting," the statement read.

The KBA President noted that although the honourary general secretary's request to "only say few words of thanks" was granted, the official "started addressing the meeting in an highly provocative manner and even used the word 'Shame' for the Provincial Government".

"It appears that elements who are not happy with the smooth functioning of KBA affairs want to disturb the peace and harmony between the members and to deprive members from the benefits which are being promised by Provincial Government. Hence they created fus [sic] even on adjournment of the meeting by the President.

"The members are further informed that as a matter of fact, in the unfortunate incident of 14-05-2020 the persons behind it are those who are not willing to see the 'Lawyers Club'," the statement added.