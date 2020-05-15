Akshay Kumar donates COVID-19 screening device to Mumbai police

Akshay Kumar donates COVID-19 screening device to the Mumbai police. Photo: telugu360

Akshay Kumar recently made another donation towards frontline workers. The actor provided the station with over 1,000 wrist bands with sensors to detect COVID-19 symptoms across a wide array of personal.

Early detection of the virus is one of the only ways to increase the chances of survival. The bands in question, GOQii Vital 3.0, have been created with state of the art technology. They monitor body temperature, blood pressure and heart rate, while simultaneously helping to track a person’s calorie consumption and step count.

This is not the first time Akshay has donated to those fighting against COVID-19 on the frontlines, he previously made a handsome donation of over Rs25 crore to Prime Minister's initiative PM CARES Fund as well as over Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in assistance for personal protective equipment (PPE) production.