Katrina Kaif dubs herself the voice of domestic abuse victims going unheard. Photo: Instagram

With India having been forced into an imposed lockdown, many households across the country have issues surrounding domestic violence afoot.

In an effort to curtail the ongoing abuse, Katrina Kaif has stood up in support of those suffering and has vowed to spread awareness against the heinous crime.

The actor took to social media and posted a picture of herself, underneath which she wrote, ‘I am Fatima’. She captioned the same post with the words, “I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard."

"Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds and raise resources to tackle domestic violence.”

