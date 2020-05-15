Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to donate for healthcare soldiers

With COVID-19 hitting the entire globe, many celebrities have stepped up with relief efforts and donations and it appears Shah Rukh Khan has joined their efforts once again in an attempt to gather donations for the healthcare soldiers.

He posted a video to Twitter recently, outlining this initiative with a caption that read, “Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundation."

Check out the video below:

This is not the first time Bollywood’s king of romance has stepped up, earlier he provided over 25,000 PPE kits to frontline medical staff in Maharashtra and even offered his office building as a self-isolation space for COVID-19 patient treatment.

Other contributions by the star include, 50,000 PPE kits, food for 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals for hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for over 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi as well as 100 acid attack survivors.