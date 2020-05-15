Pakistan extends ban on international flights till May 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan extends suspension of international flights till May 31. — APP/Files

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Friday announced Pakistan has decided to extend the suspension of international flight operations till May 31.

"As per the decision of the GoP, the suspension of International flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of Int flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged," read a tweet from the CAA.



The CAA had announced earlier that it had suspended domestic flight operations till May 10.

"As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Sunday, May 10, 2020 2359 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged," a notification from the CAA had read.