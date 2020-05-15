close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 15, 2020

Pakistan extends ban on international flights till May 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 15, 2020
Pakistan extends suspension of international flights till May 31. — APP/Files 

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Friday announced Pakistan has decided to extend the suspension of international flight operations till May 31.

"As per the decision of the GoP, the suspension of International flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of Int flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged," read a tweet from the CAA. 

The CAA had announced earlier that it had suspended domestic flight operations till May 10.

"As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Sunday, May 10, 2020 2359 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged," a notification from the CAA had read. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan