Kim Kardashian shares selfies with kids as she ‘needs space’ from husband Kanye West

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is facing marital issues with Kanye West, shared adorable photos with four children but left out the husband amid rumours of rift among the couple.

According to reports, after six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye were at loggerheads in quarantine and were even staying on opposite sides of their multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles with their four children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources claimed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was already frustrated with her husband, and now she is experiencing panic attacks.



Kim Kardashian is 'going crazy' while keeping up the kids as Kanye has not been helping her, according to the sources. She believes that Kanye was not taking his duties as a father seriously.

A source told US Weekly that, “Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye,” because she feels alone with the parenting responsibilities.

She turned to Instagram and shared sweet pictures with the kids. In the photos, kids sporting pyjamas and the mother is wearing a casual jumpsuit.

The photos were taken for Vogue Magazine.

Adorable photos have garnered thousands of love within short time.