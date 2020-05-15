Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are fire on-screen, says co-star Mouni Roy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among one of the most famous couples of Bollywood. The duo has been dating each other for almost two years, and their fans cannot get enough of them.

The couple is all set to share the spotlight in Ayan Mukerji’s much hyped fantasy drama Brahmastra, which has their fans excited for the couple’s first on-screen debut together, as well as being one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The couple’s co-star and lead antagonist of the movie, Mouni Roy, has made several comments about the couple’s chemistry, ensuring that Ranbir and Alia are an adorable couple both on and off screen.

“They are fire on screen. They are as amazing actors as brilliant humans in real life. It was my privilege to work with them. I love them together. They look so cute together. They look super-duper cute together, both on and off screen,” Mouni told Bollywood Hungama.

It should be mentioned that Brahmastra, being one of the most anticipated releases of the year has been pushed back for release multiple times due to various reasons.

The final release date of the movie was announced to be December 4, 2020 however given the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the consequent lockdown in India, the movie’s release is likely to be pushed back again.