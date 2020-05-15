Queen Elizabeth reportedly slapped her nephew once for ignoring her

Queen Elizabeth once slapped her nephew, son of sister Princess Margaret, for not listening to her, as recalled by Elton John in his newly-released memoir titled Me.



As revealed by John, he was at a party with the Queen, her sister Margaret, Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones, and her daughter Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

The singer detailed how Queen Elizabeth asked David to check in on his sick sister, which he tried to pass.

“When he [Linley] repeatedly tried to fob her off, the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying ‘Don’t’ — slap — ‘argue’ — slap — ‘with’ — slap — ‘me’ — slap — ‘I’ — slap — ‘am’ — slap — ‘THE QUEEN!’” an excerpt from the memoir said.

The Queen also saw John witness the scene and winked at him. "I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but...in private she could be hilarious," he said.

Elton John also reflected on the time when Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere feuded with each other over Princess Diana.

“As the dinner guests moved into the dining room, Stallone and Gere were nowhere to be found...[David Furnish found them] apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fist-fight."