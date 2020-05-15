'Star Wars' iconic star Mark Hamill responds to backlash over 'Rise Of Skywalker'

Star Wars is the most popular film franchise of all time as it has been entertaining moviegoers with massive hits for years.

George Lucas' franchise came to an end with J.J. Abrams' 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which wrapped up the nine-film story that began with 'A New Hope'.

Mark Hamill came forward to address the concerns of the fans who weren't happy with how one of its episode ( Episode IX) wrapped up.

The 68 year-old has been dealing with the franchise's rabid fanbase for decades. This obviously increased with the sequel trilogy, as Hamill reprised his role as Luke Skywalker.



The actor was recently asked about the response to 'The Rise of Skywalker', responding: "I don’t know when, over the period of time, fandom became so contentious. But people are really opinionated, and you can’t help but be opinionated yourself, because you’ve lived with the character so long. So whether it was on Episode VII, VIII or IX, I’d have disagreements, and I would say to whoever it was, ‘Well, I don’t know if that’s right.’ But everyone shares the same goal: you want to make the best movie you can."