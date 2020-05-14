'The Wolf Of Wall Street': Producer of Leonardo DiCaprio's film absolved of money-laundering charges

Money-laundering charges against a Hollywood producer Riza Aziz were dropped on Thursday after a deal that included the recovery of $107.3 million of overseas assets.

Riza, the co-founder of Red Granite Pictures that produced the hit movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”, was charged with five counts of money laundering last year over allegations that he had received $248 million misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

U.S. and Malaysian authorities say a total of about $4.5 billion was taken from 1MDB - an institution co-founded in 2009 by then-premier Najib.

A session court judge ruled on Thursday that the charges against Riza would be withdrawn after state prosecutors said they had reached a deal with the accused.