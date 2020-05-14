Senate unanimously approves resolution appreciating China for its help amid COVID-19 crisis

Senate passes resolution thanking China for supporting Pakistan during COVID-19 crisis. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The upper house on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution rejecting baseless propaganda against China from some quarters and appreciated its help for continued support amid the COVID-19 crisis .



The resolution, moved by leader of the Opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, read: "China’s support has helped Pakistan to combat COVID-19 by protecting our people, saving our lives, as well as providing our health workers with testing kits, protective gears, and ventilators at a time when these were badly need plus sending medical teams."

The resolution praises the government and people of China, led by President Xi Jinping, who took "decisive and timely measures" to combat the virus in the country.

"Senate of Pakistan rejects the baseless propaganda against China from certain quarters, which stems from geopolitical rivalry and is more an attempt to divert attention from their own internal failings as it has no factual basis," read the resolution.

Meanwhile, resuming discussion on COVID-19 in the Senate today, lawmakers called for evolving a uniformed policy to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that the government should have created a national consensus on fighting this pandemic.

The lawmaker said, unfortunately, the government rejected offers of cooperation from opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said the government created the Tiger Force instead of seeking cooperation from the opposition as a joint strategy.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, said coronavirus tests should be conducted free of cost and laboratories be established in far-flung areas. He said a common strategy is the need of the hour to combat the virus.

Furthermore, Senator Usman Khan Kakar said protection gears for doctors, nurses, and other paramedics should be provided on a priority basis. He feared that cases of coronavirus will increase in Balochistan in days to come if proper measures are not taken. He said testing facilities should be extended to far- flung areas of Balochistan.

'Opposition should refrain from blame game and support govt'

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the opposition should refrain from playing the blame game and support the government in its measures to ward off the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the Senate session, the lawmaker said that the coronavirus is not only a cause of concern in Pakistan but around the world as well.

The Senator expressed relief that Pakistan has a "less severe" situation as compared to the other countries, saying that the country made efforts despite limited resources.

While referring to fellow Senator from PML-N, Mushahidullah Khan, Faraz said that the allegation that diesel is not available in the markets is incorrect.

Faraz criticised the elites of the country, saying that they think they are "above the law".

“When they are asked questions, these people say that they are a target of political vengeance,” he said.



