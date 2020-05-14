Pakistan will continue to oppose annexation of occupied Palestinian territories: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan has always opposed any move regarding the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories and supported the two-state solution to the Palestine issue, stated a Radio Pakistan report.

In her weekly press briefing, the FO spokesperson said: “Pakistan always opposed any move for annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories as it would be a serious violation of international law and a dangerous escalation in an already volatile situation".

She also said that Pakistan's persistent support for the two-state solution of the Palestine issue is enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

In her news briefing, the FO spokesperson said that the Kashmiri people are constantly facing oppression and acts of terror amid the lockdown and military siege.

Pakistan has strongly condemned extrajudicial killings in fake encounters by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir, according to the FO spokesperson.

She urged the world community to take action against the state-terrorism, extra-judicial killings and human rights violations in IoK.

The FO spokesperson said that the global leaders should seek to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations’ resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Farooqui said that Pakistan also condemns the cowardly attack in Kabul on a maternity hospital.

Regarding the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the FO spokesperson said that the embassies and consulates are working round the clock for them.

“So far 24,466 have been repatriated from more than 35 countries. She said weekly number of nationals returning home has been steadily increased from 2000 to about 7000 per week,” the report quoted her as saying.

Pompeo in Israel for West Bank annexation talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel on Wednesday for talks with leaders on plans to annex swathes of the occupied West Bank, which has been rocked by two days of deadly violence.

The visit by US President Donald Trump’s top diplomat comes a day before Netanyahu’s unity government with rival-turned ally Benny Gantz was to be sworn in, ending a year of political paralysis. It also coincided with an upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank.

Pompeo also met Gantz, the incoming defence minister, to discuss Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan, which gives a green light for Israel to annex Jewish settlements and strategic areas of the West Bank.

The Palestinians have rejected Trump’s proposals and cut ties with his administration in 2017 over its pro-Israel stance.