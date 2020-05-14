Khloe Kardashian refutes claims of pregnancy and romance with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian slams pregnancy and romance rumors with Tristan Thompson. Photo: Vox

Khloe Kardashian set all misinformation to rest recently and fans are gushing over her savage and straightforward approach to trolls.

The reality TV star hopped onto Twitter to deliver the blows, and admitted that she felt utterly “disgusted” by the fake stories being concocted against her around the personal and intimate aspects of her life.

"I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she began by stating. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me."

Her bashing spree did not end there, in fact the reality TV star added that in case she would ever get pregnant or get back together with her ex Tristen Thompson, it would be her decision to make, alone. "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR," she said. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Before singing off, Khloe posted yet another tweet highlighting the importance of positivity and encouragement in these troubling times. She also stated that instead of gossip, and slander, people should turn towards kindness.

"Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

For the unversed, the speculation initially began after fans noticed that Khloe had been taking measures to hide her stomach in Instagram photos and wore baggy clothes.





