Katrina Kaif opens up on boredom and wanting to return to work amid COVID-19

Katrina Kaif seems to be in a rut following a two-month-long period of self-isolation. The diva recently admitted that albeit she wishes to be able to return to shoots, the impact of the pandemic is too grave a risk to undertake during this time of chaos.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina spoke at length about the grave impact that comes with a pandemic, as well having to put her personal desires on hold.

Speaking about her daily routine at home the actor was quoted saying, “I see this as a change. I stay busy with household chores, do my workout and watch something. I love reading so I am doing that too. My work on my cosmetic range is still on, so I spend some time with the team. Apart from that I’m reading scripts, so there are ample things to keep me occupied.”

During this time of crisis, Katrina has joined hands with an NGO focused on providing women meters of cloth which they can personally sew into masks and sell at personal profits. “This not only gives them the opportunity to work, but also enables them to earn and stay physically and mentally fit during the lockdown,” Katrina admitted.