Kiara Advani opens up on being an old school romantic at heart. Photo: Times Now

Kiara Advani is one of Bollywood’s hottest emerging stars. Her track record on the silver screen last year was riveting. From successes like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, it appears the actor is moving up at a fast paced rate.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror the actor opened up about love and touched base on her own idea of true romance.

When asked about her personal experience with dating apps Kiara revealed that she has in fact given them a try in recent times, however, has never truly ‘tried them out’ for all that they were worth.

During the course of the interview she did admit that online dating might aid her in finding her soulmate because “being a known person has its drawbacks”.

When asked about her personal take on love and relationships, Kiara admitted that she is an old school romantic at heart, who likes to be “pursued and wooed” off her feet. Even though being a known personality might make it difficult for her, she also stated that online dating is not the only thing she is willing to try out since she is a “die-hard romantic and believes in true love.”

With a good chunk of life experience under her belt, Kiara Adavani admitted that she does not undermine the true power technology holds over our lives for many it is a “the way forward” into a better future.

