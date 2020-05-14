Sonam Kapoor lauds hubby Anand Ahuja for handling her ‘emotions like a pro’

Sonam Kapoor lauds hubby Anand Ahuja over handeling ‘emotions like a pro’. Photo: Times of India

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are acing their quarantine game with productive banter and bonding exercises. From work out videos to wholesome family content, the couple has left fans gushing over their adorable relationship.

With wholesome and adorable videos to brighten fans' days to candid and sun-kissed selfies, it appears the couple are pulling out all the stops to keeping their fans entertained.

With over two months in self-isolation at this point, it appears Anand has racked up some major brownie points with his wife. It is no surprise that this time in quarantine has left many couples frazzled, but Anand’s “unconditional” love has left Sonam Kapoor feeling “grateful” for having “the best husband in the world.”

In an attempt to showcase her appreciation for her husband, Sonam shared a picture of her husband and a furry friend on Instagram, with the caption, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you."







