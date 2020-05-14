Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new book to bear the brunt of couple's ‘abandonment'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had irked a large number of people after they decided to walk out of the British royal family in the midst of coronavirus crisis.

And it seems their upcoming explosive biography will be bearing the brunt of their exit, as Loose Women host Saira Khan has called for a boycott of the new book for getting abandoned by Sussex pair.

“When they got married, for me it was the first mixed marriage in the royal family, and I felt there was lots of hope and excitement, and then it got dark very quickly,” said the presenter of the chat show.

“That’s what really broke my heart and I felt they really abandoned the British people, so I’m not actually going to be very interested in what they’re doing,” she continued.

“I do believe anybody in the public eye is up for scrutiny, not always for the right reasons or whatever. They’ve left us, they’ve left the family, and for me, they’ve left this country and I’m not interested,” she added.

Her co-host Jane Moore joined in the conversation saying she would only be interested in reading the biography if it gets published for free in a newspaper.

“They’ve pushed back against the British public so much. They’ve done that, ‘We don’t want you to do this. We only want to let you see our child when it suits us even though we’re part of this royal family’,” she said.

Lina Robson chimed in saying: “We’re still not going to get the real stories, are we?”

However, their co-host Ruth Langsford said she wants to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a chance by reading their biography out of curiosity.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book, titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, will hit shelves on August 11, this year.

Scobie is the Royal Editor at Large for BAZAAR.com, whereas Durand is a royal contributor for Elle and OprahMag.com.

It has been speculated that the book could expose their side of the story and bring to the forefront additional startling details about the Sussex pair’s exit that sent shockwaves down the world.