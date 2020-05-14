close
Thu May 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 14, 2020

'Avatar 2': Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana dazzle in behind-the-scenes water photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 14, 2020

James Cameron's 'Avatar 2'   will hit theaters in December 2021, but fans seem to be more excited to get glimpses of the long-awaited sequel.

The official 'Avatar 'Twitter account posted a new behind-the-scenes photo of Avatar 2 actors Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Cliff Curtis in an underwater shoot.

The mysterious water image, taken on set earlier this year, impressed the fans deeply and photo added to their  excitement.

The official 'Avatar' movie account tweeted on Wednesday: "From the set of the sequels, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick phot." 

"Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels."

Winslet joins the cast as the new character Ronal, and Curtis also will be playing a new lead character role. Saldana will reprise her role as Neytiri, while Worthington returns as the character Jake Sully. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment