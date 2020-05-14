COVID-19: Pakistan among countries predicted with surge in child mortality due to pandemic

Photo: AFP

A report released by United Nations has named Pakistan among 10 countries where deaths from preventable diseases in children under five could rise by almost 45% over the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic could divert scarce health resources.

Poorer nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America could see an additional 1.2 million infants die over the period, according to the study published by The Lancet Global Health.

About 56,700 more maternal deaths could also occur in six months, beyond the 144,000 deaths that already take place in the same 118 countries, a rise of about 40%.

The findings were based on a computer model that calculated the impact of a reduction in family planning, antenatal and postnatal care, child delivery, vaccinations and preventive and curative services.

"Under a worst-case scenario, the global number of children dying before their fifth birthdays could increase for the first time in decades," said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.

"We must not let mothers and children become collateral damage in the fight against the virus. And we must not let decades of progress on reducing preventable child and maternal deaths be lost."

The greatest number of additional child deaths would come from undernourishment and a reduction in the treatment of neonatal sepsis and pneumonia.

The study found that the 10 countries that could have the largest number of additional child deaths were Bangladesh, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda and United Republic of Tanzania.

UNICEF said it was especially alarmed at the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

This included tens of millions of children missing out on measles vaccinations and some 370 million children who normally rely on school meals having to look for other sources of food.

UNICEF said it was launching a new global campaign called "#Reimagine" to prevent the pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children.

The organization is issuing an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to respond.