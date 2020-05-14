Shah Rukh Khan almost got kicked out of ‘Darr’ over ‘arrogant’ behavior

Shah Rukh Khan stood firm on his belief, that what was mistaken as ‘arrogance’ were actually just his principles

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is known far and wide for his charming personality and down-to-earth demeanor.

However, reports suggest that the actor was thought to be quite the opposite initially while on sets as he was once close to getting kicked out of a Yash Raj film over supposed ‘arrogance.’

Yash Chopra when handing over the role in the film Darr to SRK was uneasy with the decision, thinking he was ‘quite arrogant.’ It was further reported that even after roping in King Khan, he had continued to look for replacements for the actor.

However, the Zero star stood firm on his belief, that what was mistaken as ‘arrogance’ were actually just his principles.

“I'm not arrogant, I'm just clear-cut. I have a lot of dos and don'ts. Initially, even Subhash Ghai and Yash Chopra thought I was arrogant,” said Khan, when asked about the label.

“Yash Chopra told me the other day that after signing me on for Darr, he was still looking for a replacement because he thought I was too arrogant,” he recalled.

“He (Yash Chopra) thought that I would give him a lot of trouble. Today, he says he can't even think of anyone besides me. See, my attitude is 'love me or leave me.' I'm very hard-working. I give you value for money,” he added.