Salman Khan slams rumours of casting for new film, threatens legal action

Salman Khan was previously rumoured to be auditioning and casting for a new film amid lockdown.



The actor took to Twitter to release an official statement on the matter, stating that all such rumours are baseless.

He also threatened impersonators, casting on behalf of his production house, to stop spreading misinformation against him.

The statement read, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner."

It was found out that fake emails were sent to people, asking for their personal details on behalf of Salman Khan Films.



Previously, Salman released a song called Tere Bina, which was shot at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown.

The song is sung by him and stars Jacqueline Fernandez alongside him.

Contrary to previous reports, Salman has not returned to Mumbai and is still quarantining at his farmhouse alongside sister Arpita, her kids, other family members, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Jacqueline.