Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme Muñiz to release picture book

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that her sweet daughter Emme Muñiz will release the picture book 'Lord Help Me' in September.



Lopez shared a photo of 12-year-old daughter, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, holding her book which depicts a person praying. The book is written by Muñiz and illustrated by Brenda Figueroa.



Confirming the report, Lopez captioned the post: "#PowerOfPrayer #ProudMama. So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book 'LORD HELP ME!' This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith."

Actor and television personality Mario Lopez was among those to congratulate Muñiz in the comments.





