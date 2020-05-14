Pregnant Gigi Hadid spotted planting herbs on mother Yolanda Hadid's farm

Gigi Hadid was spotted planting herbs on mother Yolanda's farm, together with sister Bella Hadid.

In a post shared by Yolanda on Instagram, Gigi and Bella can be seen planting herbs together while wearing face masks and gardening gloves.

Gigi was seen wearing an over-size black plaid shirt, covering any signs of her baby bump.

Bella, on the other hand, was seen donning a dirt-spattered black jeans and Dr Martens boots.

In another picture, Bella can be seen standing over Yolanda, wielding a trowel, while she smiled up at her.

The bunch of pictures was captioned, "3000 planted #FarmLife."





On account of Mother's Day, Gigi revealed she aspires to emulate Yolanda as a mother when she welcomes her child.

Gigi is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The two have beeen involved with each other in an on-and-off relationship since 2015.