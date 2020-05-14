close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 14, 2020

Pregnant Gigi Hadid spotted planting herbs on mother Yolanda Hadid's farm

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 14, 2020
Pregnant Gigi Hadid spotted planting herbs on mother Yolanda Hadid's farm

Gigi Hadid was spotted planting herbs on mother Yolanda's farm, together with sister Bella Hadid.  

In a post shared by Yolanda on Instagram, Gigi and Bella can be seen planting herbs together while wearing face masks and gardening gloves.

Gigi was seen wearing an over-size  black plaid shirt, covering any signs of her baby bump. 

Bella, on the other hand, was seen donning a dirt-spattered black jeans and Dr Martens boots.

In another picture, Bella can be seen standing over Yolanda,  wielding a trowel, while she smiled up at her.

The bunch of pictures was captioned, "3000 planted #FarmLife."

View this post on Instagram

️3,000 Lavender Planted #FarmLife #TeamWorkDreamWork

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on


On account of Mother's Day, Gigi revealed she aspires to emulate Yolanda as a mother when she welcomes her child. 

Gigi is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The two have beeen involved with each other in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment