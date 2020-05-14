Pregnant Gigi Hadid spotted planting herbs on mother Yolanda Hadid's farm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid was spotted planting herbs on mother Yolanda's farm, together with sister Bella Hadid.
In a post shared by Yolanda on Instagram, Gigi and Bella can be seen planting herbs together while wearing face masks and gardening gloves.
Gigi was seen wearing an over-size black plaid shirt, covering any signs of her baby bump.
Bella, on the other hand, was seen donning a dirt-spattered black jeans and Dr Martens boots.
In another picture, Bella can be seen standing over Yolanda, wielding a trowel, while she smiled up at her.
The bunch of pictures was captioned, "3000 planted #FarmLife."
On account of Mother's Day, Gigi revealed she aspires to emulate Yolanda as a mother when she welcomes her child.
Gigi is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The two have beeen involved with each other in an on-and-off relationship since 2015.