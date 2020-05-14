Dr Firdous Ashiq denies reports on meeting Bilawal

Former special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday denied reports regarding meeting Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.



Taking to microblogging website, the former aide said the people, who spread baseless and unfounded reports, want to gain some importance by doing so. “However, I will continue my struggle for the people’s rights along with Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she added.

“I haven’t met Bilawal and strongly refute reports in this regard,” Awan said.

In a cabinet reshuffle on April 27, the government had removed Awan as the premier’s special assistant on information. Former ISPR chief, Lt-General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, replaced her as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Moreover, the government appointed Senator Shibli Faraz as the new information minister. Faraz has been serving as the Leader of the House in the Senate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Dr Firdous as special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting in April 2019. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who is currently serving as the minister for science and technology.