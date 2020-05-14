Kim Kardashian achieves milestone, crosses 170m followers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian seems to be in a happy space as the actress crossed 170 million followers on Instagram and she thanked all her fans for the abundance of love they have been showering upon her.

'The Keeping up with the Kardashians' star has a massive fan following across the globe and attracting more with her stunning looks as she flaunts pics and videos on her social media to mesmerise the followers.



Meanwhile, we’re just about hitting double digits in our likes. The SKIMS founder, 39, celebrated the milestone in a classically Kim K way.



The mother-of-three rocked a skintight dress and accessorised with a very tiny, very stylish bag as she posed in what looked like someone’s office.



She captioned the post: '170 million WOW I love you guys all so much! I love you guys all so much!’ adding a green, yellow, orange and red heart.

Kim still hasn’t managed to trump her younger sister Kylie Jenner in terms of followers, as the billionaire’s got a cool 175m fans. Kendall, meanwhile, has 128m, Khloe is packing 110m and Kourtney boasts 91.9m.













