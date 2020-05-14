The Hollywood Bowl cancels its 2020 summer season

The Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday announced to cancel its 2020 summer season, prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

It is for the first time in 98 years that the iconic amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles has canceled its season. The shows have never ceased for more than two weeks during the past 100 summers at the Bowl.

The association, which manages the venue, cited a lack of resolution on the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the season cancellation.

"In response to the latest guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences and staff from the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is canceling the 2020 seasons at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. Seasons at these two Los Angeles County venues, normally scheduled from June through September, are programmed by the LA Phil and feature a wide variety of artists, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic," it announced in a press release.

As per reports, the orchestra is already facing a $80 million budget shortfall. To mitigate these losses, the LA Phil announced that it is furloughing approximately 25 percent of its full-time non-union workforce, as well as the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra through Sept. 30, 2020. Seasonal Hollywood Bowl employees will also be laid off.