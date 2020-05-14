Meghan Markle's friend reveals the Duchess of Sussex learned Farsi to impress him

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle learned Persian to impress Shahs of Sunset's Nema Vand.



According to People, The Bravo reality TV star discussed his high school friendship with Meghan on the latest episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

"I grew up with her. We were friends for a long time," he was quoted as saying.

He claimed that Meghan once learned words in the Persian language Farsi to catch his eye.

"She knew what she was doing. She toyed with our hearts masterfully," he added.

He recalled: "We were at a party one time and she sat on my lap. She got nose-to-nose with me. For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment. She said to me in Farsi, 'You are so beautiful.' I asked her, 'How do you know Farsi?' She said, 'I learned it for you.' Then she walked away."

Vand said Meghan was a "woman among girls".