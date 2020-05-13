close
Wed May 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 13, 2020

Prince Harry and Prince William bury the hatchet?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 13, 2020

Days after Prince William and his Kate Middleton sent birth greetings to Harry and Meghan's son Archie, local media in US is reporting that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is better and they have been in touch after rift rumors.

Prince William's differences with his younger brother Prince Harry were cited as one of the reasons behind the Duke of Sussex's decision to part ways with the British Royal family.

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess of Sussex announced to step down as senior royals before moving to Canada.

The couple performed their last royal duties at the end of March and are now settled in a million-dollar mansion in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have reportedly hired star footballer David Beckham's former Hollywood aide to run their day-to-day lives.

