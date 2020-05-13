Two actresses reject Amber Heard's allegations against Johnny Depp

Actresses Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder who dated Johnny Depp in the past have came to his defence in case that the actor has filed against a British newspaper.

Johnny Depp's two former lovers has defended him in his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun.

According to reports, actresses Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder have dismissed claims that he was violent or abusive.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean’’ star, who is suing the tabloid paper's publisher, News Group Newspapers, over an April 2018 article which referred to the 56-year-old Depp as a “wife -beater.”

The newspaper published an article which in which Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

Heard filed for divorce after requesting a domestic violence restraining order.

During a court hearing conducted remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, counsels for Johnny Depp said that statements from Ryder and Paradis should be included as evidence in the actor's case against the publisher.

“We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together,’’ Paradis said, according to Associated Press.

“Through all these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”

She added that he was “never violent or abusive.’’

Depp’s lawyers also want to include evidence from Ryder, who was in a relationship with the star in the 1990s.