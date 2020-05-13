Pakistani celebs, politicians condemn Kabul terrorist attacks

Prominent Pakistani personalities took to social media to condemn the barbaric terrorist attacks in Kabul on Tuesday which have so far left over 30 people killed including newborns and nurses.

At least 14 people were killed in one of the two attacks when gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital, followed by a suicide attack an hour later on a funeral which left at least 24 dead.

Taking to Twitter, the leaders expressed grief and extended condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the heinous attacks.

Social activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai strongly condemned the attacks and appealed for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi also denounced the incident, referring to it as 'barbarianism' in the holy month of Ramadan.

Several other politicians from all across Pakistan also took to Twitter to express dejection over the incident.

The violence took place as Afghanistan grapples with myriad crises, including a rise in militant operations across the country, a surge in coronavirus infections, and a reduction in foreign military support.