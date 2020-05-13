Salman Khan to release another song after Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina: report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has flaunted her singing skills in Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina, is reportedly working on another song.



According to reports, the close friends of the Bharat actor wanted him to complete the trilogy of the single track.

The source close to Salman Khan informed Indian media that the actor may be writing the new song and a composer will be roped in once it is done.



The source further revealed that Waluscha De Sousa will feature in the new song of Salman Khan.

Earlier, Salman Khan’s much-awaited new romantic track Tere Bina, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, was released on Tuesday amid lockdown after coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona.

The song is trending on various platforms and fans have appreciated Khan’s singing skills.