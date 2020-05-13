Aamir Khan attends funeral of longtime assistant Amos Paul in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attended the funeral prayers of his longtime assistant Amos Paul in Mumbai on Wednesday.



Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao was also present there.

Amos Paul, who worked with Aamir Khan for about 25 years, died of heart attack on Tuesday morning. He was 60.

The Dangal actor and Kiran, sporting masks, were photographed at the last rites of Amos.

According to a close friend of Aamir, the actor and his wife are "devastated" by Amos' demise.

Earlier, Aamir's friend and actor Karim Hajee had shared the news of Paul's death.

A few weeks back, Bollywood saw the tragic and sudden demises of notable actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.