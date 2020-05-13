Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid living a stone’s throw away from Yolanda's farm

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid sent shockwaves earlier this month after word got out about their pregnancy

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid seem to spending some quality time alone on the singer’s farm in rural Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It was initially believed that the parents-to-be were staying with the supermodel’s mum Yolanda Hadid on her farm but as per the latest reports, the couple has been isolating together on Zayn’s nearby property.

It was also revealed that the former One Direction member had purchased the ranch on Yolanda’s advice, who has been busy making essential oils and gin on her own property, just a stone’s throw away.

The lovebirds are also said to be owning a horse together named Cool whereas the Hadid homestead is housing cattle, sheep and chicken as well.

Back in 2018, the Pillow Talk singer opening up about his farmhouse had said he frequently heads out to grow crops of tomatoes, cucumbers and cherries while also riding his ATV.

The couple sent shockwaves earlier this month after word got out about their pregnancy. Yolanda later confirmed the news in an interview, saying the child is due in September.