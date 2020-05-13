Rahul Bose's campaign aims to control domestic abuse cases amid quarantine

Rahul Bose aims to curtail the spread of domestic violence amid quarantine

As a result of COVID-19’s stronghold on the community at the moment, there is a staggering increase in cases of domestic violence. In an attempt to curtail its spread, there are a number of celebrities joining hands with local NGOs to aid women during this time of crisis.

The overall campaign works under the hashtag, #LockdownOnDomesticViolence. It features a string of celebrities, including, Madhuri Dixit Nene ,Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

In a video, Rahul Bose spoke at length about women empowerment, stating, “An on ground campaign is the need of the hour. During the lockdown when the male members of the family are staying at house, they get frustrated. Females, who had a little freedom in the absence of the males, are also not getting it. So, the frustration is building up for both. Naturally, there is more domestic violence under these situations.”

The campaign was created in a total of three languages, English, Hindi and Marathi: “The English campaign has been noticed by people the world over. Marathi was specifcally for this state and Hindi to reach out to everyone in the country. The idea of the campaign was to create a larger impact and reach everyone across different cultural and socio-economic stratus. It is great that along with prominent Bollywood celebrities, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray) supported the campaign.”

