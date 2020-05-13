Taapsee Pannu reveals Rishi Kapoor was more than a ‘hot-blooded Punjabi man. Photo:

With Taapsee Pannu’s collaboration in Mulk and Chashme Baddoor with Rishi Kapoor, the pair developed a close bond. The Bollywood star admits that there was a secretive side to the late actor which many might not be aware of.

During an interview with India Today, Taapsee stated, “Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he’s scolding you, but that’s how it is. I could connect with it.”

During the course of the interview, she also touched base on the actor’s death, revealing, “It’s a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don’t see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn’t. I didn’t see it coming. He messaged me for Thappad, it’s unbelievable right now that he’s gone. I’m lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he’s a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories.”

In commemoration for their time spent together, the actor earlier shared a post on her Instagram featuring a picture of the pair hugging it out.

Taapsee captioned the post stating, “My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our faces.”

