NAB challenges bail granted to Khursheed Shah's family in Supreme Court

Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to PPP leader Khursheed Shah’s family in the asset beyond means case.

The anti-corruption watchdog has challenged the bail granted to Khursheed Shah's wives, Bibi Gul Naz and Bibi Talat and his son, Zeerak Shah, and nephew.

The bureau has appealed to the court to cancel the bails granted to all the accused in the case and declare Sindh High Court’s April 22 decision as null and void.

NAB has contended that SHC overlooked the evidence gathered against the accused and did not investigate the facts correctly.

The watchdog has also alleged that the SHC in its decision ignored the rules issued by the Supreme Court.



The bureau has told the apex court that Shah spent more than Rs710 million from 2005 till 2019. It added that the PPP leader and his family were unable to justify the $84,000 in their bank accounts which the bureau came to know after an investigation.

The appeal also stated that Shah and his family were also unable to provide a money trail of the Rs370 million in their bank accounts.

NAB had arrested Khursheed Shah last year after the bureau alleged that he had acquired assets worth an estimated Rs700 million via his frontmen through ill-gotten money.

NAB's top officials probing the matter claimed to acquire several important records/files from Sukkur district administration, where revenue officers shared important details, which led ultimately to Shah's arrest from Islamabad in September 2019.