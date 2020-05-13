Bhumi Pednekar opens up on digital detoxing during lockdown

Bhumi Pednekar reveals digital detoxing ‘is the only window to stay in touch’ amid lockdown. Photo: Indulge Express

As a result of COVID-19 causing a lockdown, numerous citizens across the globe are turning towards social media to remain connected to the outside world.

However, with this influx of users on the net, a number feel ‘hooked’ to sites, unable to put their phones down and it appears Bhumi Pednekar is one of them.

From sharing glimpses of her skills in the kitchen to workout inspiration, Pednekar appears to be on a posting spree during this time of overwhelming crisis. However, with time, albeit difficult, she has decided “to not overdo it on social media.”

During an interview with Hindustan Times, she stated, “It’s very difficult to go on a digital detox at this time because social media is the only window to stay in touch, and interact with people when we can’t go out.”

She admitted that she is “pretty much hooked on Instagram and Twitter” at the moment, and “reconnecting with people and sharing interesting aspects of my life with my followers. I don’t plan what and when I’m going to post. I just do it when I feel like.”

Before signing off Bhumi admitted that the only time she can afford to keep her phone switched off and away from her person is while she is shooting a movie. “Especially in the last few years, the films that I took up were very challenging, and to get into the skin of the character, I had to disconnect myself from all kinds of distraction and be in the isolation world.”