Maya Ali distributes ration bags amongst the needy and underprivileged

Maya Ali distributes ration bags among needy, underprivileged

Pakistani film and TV star Maya Ali dispatched another batch of Ramadan ration bags to the needy and underprivileged families amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared photos and videos while preparing the ration bags at her residence.

She wrote, “Grateful for your donations. Dispatching another batch of Ramazan ration bags to many more families by your support.”

“May Allah bless us with good health and courage to help the needy people in this crucial time,” she added.



Meanwhile, Maya shared an Instagram Story where she wrote, “The year 2020 has already taught us that we plan but God decides."



