Shahid Kapoor dishes the details about his routine in tell-all Q&A session

Shahid Kapoor wears his heart on his sleeve during tell-all Ask Me Anything session.

Shahid Kapoor recently held an Ask Me Anything session over on Instagram where he braved it all next to fans. During the Q&A session, the actor touched base on his current chore list, as well as his thoughts on his latest film Kabir Singh, alongside an upcoming sports biopic.

As a result of the lockdown, the actor has settled down into a new rhythm of life with his wife Mira and two children, Misha and Zain.

In regards to his daily chore portfolio, Shahid admitted, “mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? (my department is doing the dishes, what’s yours?)”

During the course of the session, fans dug into the actor’s most recent production and enquired whether he feels disappointed with his new performance in anyway, however Shahid disagreed, “On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all.”

He also touched base on his shoot for Jersey, admitting that he was “just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.”

Before signing off, Shahid stated, “Keep it real you all. And make it count. Spread love. Be kind. Give what you can. And always believe.. this shall pass too. Goodnight. Shabbakhair.”