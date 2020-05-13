Kim Kardashian struggles with anxiety as she faces marital issues with Kanye West

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is facing marital issues with husband Kanye West, is reportedly feeling neglected and struggling with anxiety.



After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye were at loggerheads in quarantine and were even staying on opposite sides of their multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles with their four children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources claimed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was already frustrated with her husband, and now she is experiencing panic attacks.

Kim Kardashian is 'going crazy' while keeping up the kids as Kanye has not been helping her, according to the sources. She believes that Kanye was not taking his duties as a father seriously..

However, on the other hands, Kanye West blames Kim Kardashian for their fights, The Irish Sun reported.

He has opted to escape to the studio.

Bookies have predicted amid rumours speculations that the couple will file for a divorce next year.