'Rick and Morty' draws flak over 'insensitive' joke on 9/11

'Rick and Morty' fans were up in arms against the show, expressing their fury over the distasteful joke

The widely-popular sitcom Rick and Morty has left quite a few of its fans infuriated after a ‘tone-deaf’ joke about the 9/11 attack.

The seventh episode of the fourth season, titled Promortyus features the contentious quip that left many furious after it aired earlier this week on Sunday.

The episode shows Rick and Morty clashing with alien foes and flying around the towers and attacking a harbor instead of the New York’s Twin Towers.

“Honestly, I’m proud of us for not …”says Rick to which Morty responds: “Totally, would have been cheap.”

“Low hanging fruit. We’re better than that,” Rick adds.

The duo goes on to fly over the harbor re-creating the Pearl Harbor bombings while later making 'tone-deaf' jokes about it over dinner: “We almost did a 9/11, we went with the Pearl Harbor. We’re pretty classy,” says Morty.

Soon after fans were up in arms against the show, expressing their fury over the distasteful joke on what remains one of the darkest events in the history of the United States.

One user commented: “Is Rick and Morty still doing 9/11 jokes? Because wow, that’s so funny in 2020.” Another added: “Rick and Morty just referenced 9/11 and y’all are not looking good.”

“That 9/11 joke was a bit harsh... but the Pearl Harbour one was okay. #RickandMorty,” chimed in another.